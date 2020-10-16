Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Christian Overgaard

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    6.84
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    335.00
    points overall
    49
    race contested
    • 98 in 2011 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 26th September 2020, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2011,2017, Trofeo Pirelli F430 Europe, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Le Mans Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 49
    18.37%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 49
    4.08%
    finishes less than 10
    42 times out of 49
    85.71%
    retirements
    2 times out of 49
    4.08%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 49
    4.08%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 49
    2.04%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 49
    6.12%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    4.08%
    2
    2.04%
    3
    10.2%
    4
    18.37%
    5
    12.24%
    6
    12.24%
    7
    8.16%
    8
    6.12%
    9
    4.08%
    10
    6.12%
    position
    2
    1
    5
    9
    6
    6
    4
    3
    2
    3
