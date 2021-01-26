Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Charles Rupp

    • 1953-02-20
      born
    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.4
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    12.00
    points overall
    5
    race contested
    • 7 in 2011 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th September 2019, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 23° in 2011, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Le Mans 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 5
    20%
    finishes less than 10
    3 times out of 5
    60%
    retirements
    0 times out of 5
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 5
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    40%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    20%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    1
