    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Bonamy Grimes, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - UK
    1standings

    Bonamy Grimes

    • UK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    0
    seasons
    career
    7.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    45.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 45 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 28th October 2017, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Silverstone Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 6
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    66.67%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    16.67%
    8
    16.67%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    4
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
    0
