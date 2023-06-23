Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Auto
Racing
Collections
Universe
Corporate
Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Andrew
PICKERING
1
standings
andrew
pickering
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
0
race contested
1st January 1970,
last race
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
2 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
Brands
Hatch
hosts
the
third
round
of
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
4 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
The
art
of
overtaking
5 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
Meet
the
driver:
Andrew
Morrow
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
news