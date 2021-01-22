Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ali Kamyab, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DNK
    1standings

    Ali Kamyab

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    3.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    15.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 15 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 31st March 2019, Ricardo Tormo Race-2
      last race
    • 14° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 4
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    3 times out of 4
    75%
    retirements
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    25%
    7
    25%
    8
    25%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
    0
