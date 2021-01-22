    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Alexis De Bernardi

    • 1975-02-13
      born
    • LUX
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    4.7
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    315.00
    points overall
    67
    race contested
    • 123 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th November 2015, Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli
      last race
    • 5° in 2015, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 67
    5.97%
    finishes greater than 10
    15 times out of 67
    22.39%
    finishes less than 10
    47 times out of 67
    70.15%
    retirements
    5 times out of 67
    7.46%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 67
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 67
    0%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 67
    2.99%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    0%
    2
    4.48%
    3
    1.49%
    4
    4.48%
    5
    16.42%
    6
    11.94%
    7
    11.94%
    8
    4.48%
    9
    7.46%
    10
    7.46%
    position
    0
    3
    1
    3
    11
    8
    8
    3
    5
    5
