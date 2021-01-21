Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Agata Smolka, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - POL
    1standings

    Agata Smolka

    • POL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    9.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    238.50
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 142 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Mugello Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 26
    46.15%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 26
    3.85%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 26
    80.77%
    retirements
    2 times out of 26
    7.69%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 26
    11.54%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 26
    7.69%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 26
    7.69%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    11.54%
    2
    30.77%
    3
    3.85%
    4
    15.38%
    5
    3.85%
    6
    7.69%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    7.69%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    8
    1
    4
    1
    2
    0
    0
    2
    0
