    Achmad Taufik, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - INA
    1standings

    Achmad Taufik

    • INA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    7
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    21.00
    points overall
    3
    race contested
    • 19 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th July 2019, Motegi Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 6° in Sepang Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    3 times out of 3
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 3
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 3
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    33.33%
    5
    0%
    6
    33.33%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    33.33%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
    0
