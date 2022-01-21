12 Apr
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari Westlake
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
5
Ferrari Quebec
P
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P
7
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
8
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
P-AM
10
Ferrari Quebec
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
12
The Collection
P-AM
13
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
16
The Collection
P-AM
17
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Ontario
P
19
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
20
Ferrari of Ontario
P
21
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
23
Foreign Cars Italia
P
24
Ferrari of Vancouver
P
1
Ferrari of Seattle
S
2
Ferrari of Long Island
S
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
4
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
7
Ferrari of Seattle
S
8
Ferrari of Ontario
S
9
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
10
Ferrari of Seattle
S
11
JUSTIN ROTHBERG
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
14
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
15
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
16
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
18
MICHAEL LEDOUX
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
20
JERRI WALTERS
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
21
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
22
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
25
MICHAEL MATHES
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
26
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
27
JOHN KELLY
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
29
Ferrari of Houston
S
30
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
31
The Collection
S-AM
32
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
33
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
34
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
35
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari Westlake
P
4
Wide World Ferrari
P
5
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
6
Ferrari of Ontario
P
7
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
8
Ferrari of Ontario
P
9
Ferrari Quebec
P
10
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P
13
Ferrari of Vancouver
P
14
Ferrari Quebec
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
16
The Collection
P-AM
17
The Collection
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
21
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
22
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
23
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
24
Foreign Cars Italia
P
1
Ferrari of Long Island
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
4
Ferrari of Denver
S
5
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
6
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
7
Ferrari of Seattle
S
8
Ferrari of Ontario
S
9
Ferrari of Houston
S
10
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
12
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
14
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
15
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
16
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
20
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
21
JERRI WALTERS
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
24
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
26
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Seattle
S
28
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
29
JOHN KELLY
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S-AM
30
MICHAEL LEDOUX
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
31
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
32
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
33
MICHAEL MATHES
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S