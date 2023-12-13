Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Ferrari Challenge UK

    Brands Hatch

    19-21 April 2024
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      THOMAS FLEMING
      HR Owen
      P
      2
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      3
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      4
      HAYMANDHRA PILLAI
      Jardine Colchester
      P
      5
      GILBERT YATES
      Charles Hurst
      P
      6
      ROBERT REES
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      7
      DARREN HOWELL
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      8
      GARY REDMAN
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      9
      PETER HUNTER
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      10
      MIKE DEWHIRST
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      11
      PRANAV VANGALA
      HR Owen
      P
      12
      STEPHEN DOPSON
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      THOMAS FLEMING
      HR Owen
      P
      2
      GILBERT YATES
      Charles Hurst
      P
      3
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      4
      PRANAV VANGALA
      HR Owen
      P
      5
      ROBERT REES
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      2
      PETER HUNTER
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      7
      MIKE DEWHIRST
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      8
      GARY REDMAN
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      9
      STEVEN DOPSON
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      Brands Hatch is one of the most iconic, fascinating, technical and challenging circuits in England.

      Located in Kent, it was originally a military training camp before a group of amateur cyclists turned it into a circuit. The track has two configurations, the so-called 'Indy' one and the 'Grand Prix'. The former, which is 1,944 km long, mostly follows the original design, while the latter, which covers 4,265 km, was built in 1959 to host Formula 1. Drivers appreciate the circuit because of its many difficult points, a change in altitude that makes it an extremely uneven track, and its typically competitive and spectacular races.

      From the starting straight you arrive at Paddock Hill Bend, a unique curve in motorsport with a significant slope, an almost blind braking point and apex, a centrifugal force that puts the driver, tyres and cars to the test. On exiting this turn, you have a chance to overtake at Druids, a hairpin bend. The Grand Prix track continues into the woods while the "Indy" one rejoins the final part of the long configuration, the demanding Clark Curve. During a Grand Prix, drivers face various high-speed sections, such as the climb leading to the Surtees curve, or technical ones like Dingle Dell.

      Ferrari Challenge UK - Brands Hatch 2023 Circuit Focus
      Race 1
      Race 2
      • LocationWest Kingsdown
      • Race Distance3703 m
      • Race Time30 minutes