Yates and Simmerson win in Race 1 at Navarra

Los Arcos 26 April 2025

The Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series kicked off in enthralling style earlier today, as drivers enjoyed their first taste of competitive action behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 Challenge. The high-anticipated season opener also debuted a new track in for the series: Navarra Circuit, a fast and technical 2.444-mile racetrack situated in the heart of Northern Spain.

Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli class. In Coppa Shell, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) was victorious and secured his first win of the season. Ferrari official driver Miguel Molina serves as Race Advisor across the weekend for the first round in Spain.

Qualifying 1. Windy but dry conditions gave ample opportunity for drivers to post a series of strong qualifying times. 2024 Trofeo Pirelli champion Gilbert Yates rose to the occasion, posting a 1:45.058 time to secure pole position. In Coppa Shell, it was the returning Paul Simmerson who made his mark mid-way through qualifying, laying down a 1:46.810 to secure the top spot in his class.

Race 1. Trofeo Pirelli: A flurry of action followed the green light as the Trofeo Pirelli drivers entered the sweeping first corner. Yates took full advantage of pole and masterfully pushed his 296 Challenge to build a gap ahead of the quick-looking Pranav Vangala (HR Owen). Further back, Oscar Ryndziewicz (Graypaul Glasgow) found a way past fellow Ferrari Challenge UK debutant Callum Leathem (Charles Hurst), yet it was 19-year-old Leathem who gave a quick riposte, with the pair battling for the coveted final podium place as the race entered the midpoint.

The emergence of the Safety Car briefly suspended the tussle, but Leathem continued to ask questions of the Graypaul Glasgow driver in front. Despite Leathem’s best efforts, Ryndziewicz defended with skill and poise to keep the Charles Hurst driver at bay. Further down the order, debutants Joseph Dean (Stratstone Colchester) and Bal Sidhu (HR Owen) improved their pace during the latter half of the race as the pair progressed up the order. With yellow flag conditions and less than three minutes remaining on the clock, the threat of rainfall meant the race finished behind the Safety car, with Yates crossing the line to take his first win of 2025 ahead of Vangala in P2 and Ryndziewicz in P3.