XX and F1 cars Amaze at Indianapolis

The historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway was again graced with the sound of Ferrari Formula 1 cars as F1 Clienti took to the track as part of the Ferrari Racing Days celebration. In addition to F1 examples once driven by Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher, a Ferrari 333SP also joined the occasion for dedicated lapping sessions.

Adding to the excitement was also the cars of the XX Programme. Highlighted by numerous Ferrari FXX-K Evo cars, the XX Programme brought thousands of horsepower and an epic soundtrack of unmuffled V12 engines back to the speedway.