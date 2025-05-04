Winners’ comments from Race 2 in Sydney

Sydney 04 May 2025

Superb conditions saw clean-sweeps for all three drivers at Round 3 of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Race 2 proved a perfect completion to the third weekend of the season as all three drivers bolstered their title aspirations in Sydney. Here is what they had to say after the final race.

Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) remained unbeaten in Trofeo Pirelli for the round adding a pole and race victory on Sunday: "That was a tough race. Really tough. I was drifting everywhere. The tyres were gone and Enzo did great. He was keeping right up with me and putting on plenty of pressure. I was drifting everywhere, so it was a bit of fun and I had to catch a few hairy slides! Today's race was a proper fight. It feels good to win."

Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) not only took the Coppa Shell honours, but was more than a match for the leading Trofeo Pirelli competitors as well: “These are my two best finishes for this season, and to finish within half a second of Antoine, it's about as good as it can get. If I had five more minutes, I might have been able to get him. I felt like he was running out of tyre and I had a bit more, but it would have been hard to get past. He was driving well. My main goal is to win my class, and I feel like we've made a contribution to that at this round, so coming into the next round, I feel really confident."

Michel Stephan (Ferrari Sydney) completed a dominant performance for the local Ferrari dealer and was another to improve his performances during the round: “It was a great effort. To be able to achieve an even better result in regards to being in front of more cars, it's a really good achievement. My aim was to be further up the overall standings and I did that. The Pirellis are a great tyre, but this track is pretty hard on the rubber. From about Lap 10, it was getting hairy, but I held it on the track and kept my position."