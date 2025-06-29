Winners’ comments from Race 1 in Sydney

Sydney 29 June 2025

Sydney hosted Race 1 of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, with the drivers involved in an intense battle. At the end, we gathered the impressions of the winners of the three classes.

Jim Pollicina, Trofeo Pirelli winner: "I'm pretty pumped after that. Starting off at the rear of the grid, without qualifying, that was obviously a little bit of a downer, but we had a set of green tyres for the race, so I made best use of those to get through the field. We had the safety car and that pulled everyone together, which helped, but still, I'm pumped about the result. Everyone was respectful. Unfortunate that there was an accident going through turn one, but that aside, I think everyone behaved, and it was overall a pretty good spectacle."

Enzo Cheng, Coppa Shell winner: "It feels great. Coming into this season, you always want to do the best you can but also be competitive, so to be able to come home first was really special. As a rookie, you don't feel pressure, and that helps a lot, but we've really moved our expectations. I'm excited to do it all over again tomorrow, and hopefully we see as many fans out here again tomorrow."

Jarrod Ferrari, Trofeo Pirelli 488: "It was pretty exciting out there – there was a lot of action. I'm pretty thankful to be out there at all, so thanks for the team for putting the front end back together for qualifying. It was pretty low grip out there, so I had to fight pretty hard to stay ahead of the field."