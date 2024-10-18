Winners’ comments from Ferrari Challenge North America Race-2 at Imola

The season’s final race was decisive for the North American series, with all titles being awarded at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. The excitement and joy of today’s winners, three of the four 2024 Prancing Horse one-make series champions, shine through their post-podium comments.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Dylan Medler (The Collection) expressed his satisfaction: “It’s been a season in which I fought for the title, and to have secured it here is wonderful.”