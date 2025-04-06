Winners’ comments at Phillip Island

Phillip Island 06 April 2025

Difficult conditions and a pit lane start for three drivers in Race 2 produced arguably the most exciting feature to date in the inaugural Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia championship.

All three class winners delivered exceptional performances to secure their victories, and will leave Phillip Island on a high after taking maximum points from the race. Here is what they had to say afterwards.

Antoine Gittany (Ferrari Sydney) in Trofeo Pirelli qualified in pole position but damaged his tyres and started from pit lane after fitting a new set for the race. He managed to chase down the lead and set a new lap record: “Yeah, I didn’t even know! I’m not sure how I did that. I actually thought I was still chasing the leader when I was in first. I was chasing myself, really! It was so tough today, but I’m happy.”

Enzo Cheng (Ferrari Sydney) drove exceptionally in Coppa Shell, battling for most of the race with the quickest drivers in the class above, and securing a solid victory: “The heartrate is pretty high! I wish the race was about 10 minutes shorter and I would’ve come away with the overall win, but it is what it is. You know, Antoine and Jim had amazing race pace, so it was hard to keep them behind. I had my heart in my mouth there for a second, it was exciting stuff.”

Jarrod Ferrari (Barbagallo Ferrari) in Trofeo Pirelli 488 achieved an outstanding fifth overall and a commanding class victory. “The first few laps were pretty exciting. Luckily I got through turns one and two pretty cleanly and managed to pass a couple of cars. I tried to latch on to the tail of the faster 296s and settle in and follow them as much as we could.

“I knew the guys in front ultimately had a bit more pace so it was a case of trying to sit behind and if they got caught up fighting with each other then I could try and take advantage. I had a little moment on the grass just before the end!”

Sights are now set on Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park in four weeks’ time, 2-4 May.