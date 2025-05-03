Winners’ Comments after Race 1 in Sydney

Sydney 03 May 2025

Racing under lights provided a new experience for some of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia drivers in what was an exciting part of Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park. Superb performances from each class winner added to the spectacular setting of the evening, with two drivers continuing to gain maximum points and assert their position at the top of the standings.

Antoine Gittany, Trofeo Pirelli winner: "That was a really good result. It was tough at the end, very slippery. Difficult tyres handling, but it's an awesome result. The lighting here in Sydney is so good here. It's really cool to race underlights. The vision was OK. Difficult to find the braking point, but I did it and I was able to bring it home.’

Enzo Cheng, Coppa Shell winner: "I knew that if I could stay at the front, I could sit in behind Antoine and we would pull away from the pack. The race worked out exactly as I'd hoped. I love this place underlights. I've done a lot of track days here, and whether that's an advantage or not I'm not sure, but I'll certainly take this result. This is my first year of proper racing and to get results like this is really special."

Michel Stephan, Trofeo Pirelli 488 winner: "It was a great outcome for me. I've been a bit under the weather this week with some illness, so this is great. I had a really good qualifying and I was able to hold them off, and to do all that underlights was amazing. Racing underlights does present some challenges. The car is quicker at night, but it's a bit more slippery, so you really need to find the right balance and I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight."