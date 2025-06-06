Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge in Brno

Maranello 06 June 2025

A new round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe gets underway as the series moves to the Czech Republic for the latest leg at the historic Brno circuit. For those unable to make it to the Czech track for the race weekend, there is, as always, extensive television and streaming coverage of the event, starting with Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and the race.ferrari.com website.

TV platforms

Dazn will broadcast the Ferrari Challenge Europe live and on demand in Italy on Saturday and Sunday, with commentary in Italian. The same broadcaster will also show the action live in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Spain and Japan.

SkySport will provide live coverage in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

ViaPlay will also broadcast the Ferrari Challenge live in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, while Net4+ is live in Hungary.

In Romania, it is Sportrextra.ro covering the race weekend. In Sweden, the races can also be viewed on V Sport.

On the other side of the world

Not just Europe. The races in the championship will also be shown on beinSports in Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the Middle East.

In China, the platforms Douyin, WeChat and Xiao Hong Shu will provide live coverage.