Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge from Monza

Maranello 29 March 2025

Anticipation is building at Monza for the opening round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, with the grandstands of the Autodromo Nazionale ready to host the tifosi of the Cavallino Rampante. For those unable to reach the Temple of Speed in Brianza, the weekend’s thrilling on-track action can still be followed via YouTube on Ferrari’s official channel, or on the website live.ferrari.com.

TV coverage from Europe to America and the Far East

The event’s television coverage spans the globe, not only with live streaming but also through various TV platforms. In the Old Continent, the races will be broadcast live on DAZN in countries including Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. Sky Sports F1 will air the action live in the UK, while Sky Sport F1 will show delayed coverage in Germany. Live broadcasts will also be available in the Baltic countries on ViaPlay.

BeIN Sports will provide live coverage in the Middle East and delayed broadcasts in Australia and New Zealand, as well as in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. News and magazine coverage is confirmed for North America, while social media platforms will be active in China and other Far Eastern countries.