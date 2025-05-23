Where to Watch the Ferrari Challenge at Hockenheim

Maranello 23 May 2025

Round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe takes the series to Germany and the iconic, historic Hockenheimring circuit. Following stops in Monza and Misano, the 33rd season of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series goes into full swing, with the battle for victory on German soil closely tied to the pursuit of valuable points in the overall standings.

Fans unable to attend the northern Baden-Württemberg circuit in person can still follow all six weekend races, thanks to extensive live and delayed TV coverage, including the live broadcast on Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and the live.races.com website.

In Europe

In Germany, the Sky Sport 1 channel will show the event on delay during the week, whereas in the United Kingdom, the Saturday and Sunday races will be available as evening ReLive broadcasts.

DAZN provides extensive live coverage, starting with Italy. Viewers can enjoy Italian-language commentary and live broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage starting at 1:50 p.m. local time.

DAZN will also offer live coverage in France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain. ViaPlay will deliver live broadcasts in Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Global event

BeIN Sports offers live coverage across the Middle East, New Zealand, Indonesia, Australia, and Hong Kong (ReLive is on Saturday and live on Sunday). The platform will also provide ReLive and delayed broadcasts in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

DAZN will deliver live coverage in Japan. In the Far East, several streaming platforms, including WeChat in China, will offer live broadcasts.