Where to watch Ferrari Challenge from Misano

Maranello 11 April 2025

After the season-opener at Monza, round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe stays in Italy, heading to the Misano World Circuit on the Romagna Riviera. After drawing over 7,000 fans to the stands at Monza, more Tifosi, enthusiasts, and Ferrari Club members are expected at Misano, where admission is free. For anyone unable to attend Saturday’s races, including an evening one, and Sunday’s events in person, there will again be extensive TV and streaming coverage, starting with Ferrari’s official YouTube channel and the race.ferrari.com website.

Debut of Dazn Italia and other TV platforms

From the Romagna round, the Dazn platform will also broadcast the Ferrari Challenge Europe live and on-demand in Italy with Italian-language commentary. This extends the broadcaster’s international coverage, which includes live streaming in Belgium, France, Portugal, and Spain.

Sky Sports F1 will transmit Sunday’s Coppa Shell race live in the UK, and all other races will be available on replay. In Germany, Sky Sport F1 will broadcast the races on delay.

ViaPlay will stream the Ferrari Challenge live in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, while Net4+ will provide live coverage in Hungary.

Across the World

Not just Europe. Over the coming days, beIN Sports will broadcast the races in Australia, New Zealand, and across Asia – including live Sunday coverage in Hong Kong and Thailand – as well as in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and the Middle East.