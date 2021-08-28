Weiland, overtaking his way to a win

The battle for the Coppa Shell title is becoming increasingly heated, with James Weiland's triumph in Race 1 and the corresponding fourth place of rival Ernst Kirchmayr, giving him the championship lead with a six-point advantage. The slim margin, however, means that it is still anyone’s game.

“It’s often said that you can lose a race right at the start and I quite agree with this idea. That's why I always try to get things underway with the best possible start in order to take advantage of any opportunities.”