Voices from the Race 1 podium at Silverstone

The first race at Silverstone, in the final round of the season, hands Gilbert Yates the 2024 title in the Trofeo Pirelli class. Yates celebrated with a victory by finishing ahead of all-season rival and defending champion Andrew Morrow. In the Coppa Shell Mike Dewhirst, who started from the pits, completed a splendid comeback to take his fourth win of the season, keeping the fight for the championship open, which still sees rival Gilbert Rees in the lead.
Andrew Morrow, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah, I knew it was going to be a big task. Today’s race and then even tomorrow like I really was relying on something happening to Gilbert’s (Yates) car. I got away at the start of the race, Gilbert and I pulled away from the rest of the pack but from lap 5/6 Gilbert started to chip away and pull a bit of a gap. towards the end I managed to close that down a good bit lap by lap, but unfortunately coming to the last turn before the pit lane I dropped the wheel into the gravel and lost the back end of the car. I had a bit of a moment so lost time and by the time I managed to gather back up again, it was the chequered flag. But it was good race, and well-done to Gilbert he has raced well all season and it’s been enjoyable.
The season has been a long one doing both championships in Europe and here and Europe being the main focus but been a good season. It’s been good racing between Gilbert all season along, Tom in the first round as well and Pranav”.
Pranav Vangala, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Great race, such an amazing track. It's one I know well but I think it's also one a lot of people know well so you expect it to be competitive. It is an intimidating circuit, but it also means that you can really give each other space when racing. I think the race was good, I missed a shift off the start line so I got jumped by Lucky Khera but then I was chasing him down and then I'm not sure what happened, but unfortunately he had to retire so commiserations to him. But really happy to be on the podium again. A great race!”.
Stuart Marston, Coppa Shell runner-up: ‘All went to plan, I was just a little bit unlucky. I was following first place the whole race pretty much and when I got down 8 minutes, took him, got into first but then Dewhurst came up from behind and his tyre life was better. I tried to defend but he squeezed through. Second, happy with that going into tomorrow. Want to really push for pole position tomorrow and hopefully get the win! “.
Gilbert Rees, third place Coppa Shell winner: ‘It was a tough race. Everybody drove really well, actually, and I have to say Mike Dewhirst did extremely well to come from where he started in the pit lane to come through. Very strong and credit to him”.