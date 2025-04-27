Voices from the podium of Race 2 in Navarra

Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), second in Coppa Shell: “It was tough. It was hard. The pressure was on behind me. I had to put pressure on the people in front of me. There were a lot spins, a few accidents, I thought a Safety Car might come out. I was preparing for the worst, and I just listened coach, who is fantastic. I just got my head down did exactly what he told me to do every lap, he was aking me to take 2/3 tenths of a second off, managing tyre degradation and pushing to the point of slip and I just carried on. It was fantastic and we've just taken another podium 2 days in-a-row!”.

Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), third in Coppa Shell: “A very eventful race really. Started P2, managed to get Mike Dewhirst quite early on, tried to pull a gap, then we hit some slower cars. Then I thought a car was going to turn in on me, so I had to run wide. Dewhirst then went through, I was chasing him down. Went into the turn at the bottom of the hill and I thought I could get up the inside and force him out wide, but the rear end went and span me round. I ended up with about 4 cars between me and Dewhirst, managed to get a few of them then I sat behind Peter Hunter, who drove a fantastic race – the best I’ve seen him drive! Revenge will be sweet”.