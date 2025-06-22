Voices from the podium of race 2 at Brands Hatch

Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), second in Coppa Shell: “The race was good, exhilarating – annoying because I should’ve got P1. Some opportunities closed on me, some opened up. had a great battle in front of me and behind me with the lads from Pirelli, which really hindered it to get to the person in front who is the leader in Coppa Shell at the moment which is Mike Dewhirst, I think if I would’ve had that, then, as Mike said to me, he'd have been scared if I got behind him. But as a whole, good race. I just wish I would don’t the same as what I did yesterday and got P1!”.

Paul Rogers (HR Owen), third in Coppa Shell: “This podium was slightly fortuitous, because I was sitting in fourth, and I was right on the tail of the guy in ahead of me. It's very hard to pass here. These cars are so powerful on the acceleration. You've really got to pick your moment. Very, very tricky, and then he crashed, unfortunately for him. He’s okay - I've seen him get out. These cars are very safe as you know, and so I finished up the podium, very happy with that”.