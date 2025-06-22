Voices from the podium of race 2 at Brands Hatch
Brands Hatch 22 June 2025
The Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli held Race 2 at the historic Brands Hatch track in Kent on a
windy day. Near the podium the protagonists of the two classes, Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell,
commented on their performances.
Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst), winner in Trofeo Pirelli:
Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), second in Trofeo Pirelli: “Great race, always fun to race the GP loop here, it's a challenging circuit. I think I had some issues through the race where I couldn't quite find front end bite, which meant that Gilbert (Yates) was driving away from me. Towards the end, my rears (tyres) started to go as well. I just felt like I didn't quite have the pace that I wanted, but I'm happy with P2. It was a challenging circuit and I've come away with things I’ve learnt”.
Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen), third in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was good and it was nice. I don't know what to say! The car is safe and everyone's safe, so that's good. (On achieving his first podium) It's the start, and hopefully not the finish!”.
Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), winner in Coppa Shell:
Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), second in Coppa Shell: “The race was good, exhilarating – annoying because I should’ve got P1. Some opportunities closed on me, some opened up. had a great battle in front of me and behind me with the lads from Pirelli, which really hindered it to get to the person in front who is the leader in Coppa Shell at the moment which is Mike Dewhirst, I think if I would’ve had that, then, as Mike said to me, he'd have been scared if I got behind him. But as a whole, good race. I just wish I would don’t the same as what I did yesterday and got P1!”.
Paul Rogers (HR Owen), third in Coppa Shell: “This podium was slightly fortuitous, because I was sitting in fourth, and I was right on the tail of the guy in ahead of me. It's very hard to pass here. These cars are so powerful on the acceleration. You've really got to pick your moment. Very, very tricky, and then he crashed, unfortunately for him. He’s okay - I've seen him get out. These cars are very safe as you know, and so I finished up the podium, very happy with that”.