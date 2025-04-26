Voices from the podium of Race 1 in Navarra

Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), second in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I managed to get a jump off the line, but into turn 1 I looked in my mirror and I could see Gilbert Yates was still half a car length alongside me. You always leave space for that kind of thing so he went through on the inside and I just tried to fall in quickly behind him. I’m very happy and grateful to be here. Last season finished well, and this season I was hoping to get off to a strong start and that seems to have been what has happened so I can't complain. Difficult conditions with the weather and having to finish on the safety car, but I feel like I was able to give Gilbert a better battle that what I did last season and that's positive progress”.

Oscar Ryndniewicz (Graypaul Glasgow), third in the Trofeo Pirelli: “It went great! A good start and kept up with the two guys at the front to start with. I could see a few errors where perhaps they were getting more room on the outside. Didn’t know if they would hit track limits and get a penalty, so this is something we will look at for the race tomorrow. Callum (Leathem) came up behind me out of nowhere, my coach Giovanni advised me to let him waste his tyres. The other guys were too far ahead, so we just played around a little bit and, as we got towards the end, off we went. A really good race, and Callum did really well. I’m very happy!”.

Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) Coppa Shell winner: