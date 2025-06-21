Voices from the podium of race 1 at Brands Hatch

Pranav Vangala (HR Owen), second in Trofeo Pirelli: “I think I was disappointed to not have a better start. Ended up being stuck in third, and then it took me a few laps to make it past Paul (Simmerson), who put up a pretty good fight. It meant that when I was chasing Gilbert (Yates) down, we also got the race cut short by four minutes. I reckon I would have had a better shot if I had been second the whole way, obviously. But you win some, you lose some, so broadly pretty happy with the result”.

Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham), third in Trofeo Pirelli: “I had a good, reasonable qualifying. I was a bit slower than I was yesterday but started in P3. I managed to get a great start, got the inside of Pranav Vangala, then a couple of laps later, I saw him gaining on me, so I gave him space up through Druids and racing room through Graham Hill. We were coming up towards Surtees and he drifted across the track and pushed me straight onto the grass. It was obviously going to get bit feisty, but we'll see if he will do it again and what happens tomorrow”.

Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester), winner in Coppa Shell: