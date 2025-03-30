Victories for Medler and Kinch in Race-2 at Monza

Monza 30 March 2025

At the Temple of Speed in Monza, Dylan Medler (The Collection) took victory in Race-2 of round one of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in the Trofeo Pirelli class. This followed a post-race penalty for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who had been first over the line. Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) claimed the win in the Am class. In the Coppa Shell, victory went to Christian Kinch (Formula Racing), while “Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) secured another win in the Am category.

On the second day at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza – which welcomed over 7,000 Tifosi across the two day, and Ferrari Clubs – official driver Alessio Rovera took on the role of Race Advisor.

Trofeo Pirelli. Jasin Ferati celebrated on the podium after crossing the line first but was later handed a five-second penalty for going off track at the start and gaining one position as a result. Following the decision, Dylan Medler was declared the winner. It was an exciting race, with Luigi Coluccio (Rossocorsa) taking an early lead. However, he and several other drivers received drive-through penalties for not correct alignment at the start. Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – RAM Racing Department) moved into the lead and set the fastest lap with a time of 1'44"425, but had to relinquish his position on the final lap due to a puncture. Behind Medler, Ferati was runner-up, while Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team) claimed third – his second podium of the weekend on his debut round.

A hard-fought and unpredictable contest played out among the Trofeo Pirelli Am drivers, with Michael Verhagen ultimately taking the win after Francesco Galli (Kessel Racing) incurred a 10-second penalty. Galli had crossed the line first but was penalised for gaining an advantage at the start by going off track. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) finished as runner-up, while Herbert Geiss (Maranello Motors – Pro Racing) claimed third. Verhagen also picked up the bonus point for the fastest qualifying lap, while Marco Zanasi (Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport) took the point for the fastest lap in the race.

Coppa Shell. Coppa Shell Race-2 ended with victory for Christian Kinch after the race was red-flagged just a few minutes from the end following an accident involving two drivers, one of whom was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks. Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – RAM Racing Department) secured second place, while Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) completed the podium in third. Yesterday’s winner and poleman, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing), was penalised while leading the race for causing a collision, dropping to eighth place, but with the fastest lap time in the class.