Uchida and Kunihiro unstoppable in Suzuka

Trofeo Pirelli. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Kazuya Oshima secured pole position and made his class racing debut, but Yudai Uchida was soon hot on his heels. After claiming second place at the first corner, Uchida edged ahead at the hairpin on lap two and powered ahead with incredible speed, ultimately extending his winning streak in the Trofeo Pirelli class to four with an impressive 15 second gap by the end of the 30 minute and 14 lap race.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, Motohiro Kotani claimed pole position but was a little unsteady right at the start. Nonetheless, Kotani quickly regained his momentum and drove a strong race, leaving his closest rival more than ten seconds behind to take his second consecutive victory in the class.

Coppa Shell. In the six-car Coppa Shell class, Ryuichi Kunihiro started from second place and passed pole-positioned Kazutaka Miura, who had won the preceding Race 1, to take the lead. Kunihiro remained within striking distance of the leader until the chicane in the closing stages of the race, where he allowed the leader to pass him - though the leader's driving line was subsequently deemed to be blocking more than necessary and he received a 20 second penalty, handing the victory to Kunihiro in his debut Ferrari Challenge Japan race.

In the Coppa Shell Am class, Masato Yoneoka drove admirably in the final, clinching victory by over 30 seconds over the second place finisher. Yoneoka has now secured victory in every race this season thus far, except for the previous round 4 Race 1.