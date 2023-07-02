Uchida and Choi Crowned Champions of Race 1 at Fuji Speedway

Trofeo Pirelli Am. In the first of two races staged on the slopes of Mount Fuji Kazuyuki Yamaguchi snatched first place from Lo on the third lap and maintained his unwavering pace to the finish line.

In the Coppa Shell class, Michael Choi, who started third on the grid, overtook the top spot on the second lap, keeping it for the full thirty minutes to take his inaugural win.

Meanwhile, Masato Yoneoka drove a methodical race in the Coppa Shell am class, securing his fourth success of the year.