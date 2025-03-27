Twelve 499P Modificata cars at Monza
Maranello 27 March 2025
These are intense days for the Monza circuit, hosting the first round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe and having recently bid farewell to the activities of Club Competizioni GT, as well as F1 Clienti, XX Programme and Sport Prototipi Clienti (19 to 20 March). The entry list for this Italian event feature significant numbers, including twelve examples of the 499P Modificata. The programme, which debuted only last year, includes sessions on the track for the strictly limited series car, designed for non-competitive use and derived from the championship-winning Hypercar that triumphed in the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Simultaneously, the single-seaters from the F1 Clienti programme were also on the track. Among these, a standout was Rubens Barrichello’s F2004, the car in which he claimed victory at that season’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, along with pole position and the fastest lap. The 2004 campaign ended with the world championship won by Michael Schumacher, ahead of his Brazilian teammate.
At Italy’s Temple of Speed, 20 cars from the XX Programme also participated, with the FXX-K Evo the most represented (11 examples), followed by five 599XX Evo models.
Next stop on the Prancing Horse’s special programmes calendar is scheduled for 3 to 4 April at the French circuit of Le Castellet.