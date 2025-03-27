Twelve 499P Modificata cars at Monza

Simultaneously, the single-seaters from the F1 Clienti programme were also on the track. Among these, a standout was Rubens Barrichello’s F2004, the car in which he claimed victory at that season’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, along with pole position and the fastest lap. The 2004 campaign ended with the world championship won by Michael Schumacher, ahead of his Brazilian teammate.

At Italy’s Temple of Speed, 20 cars from the XX Programme also participated, with the FXX-K Evo the most represented (11 examples), followed by five 599XX Evo models.

Next stop on the Prancing Horse’s special programmes calendar is scheduled for 3 to 4 April at the French circuit of Le Castellet.