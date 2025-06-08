Tubi Style confirmed as official technical partner of the Ferrari Challenge

Maranello 08 June 2025

Ferrari and Duerre Tubi Style have renewed their multi-year partnership, expanding the scope of their official technical partnership in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli globally.

This partnership underscores the strong and enduring relationship between the two companies, which has been exemplified by the joint development of the exhaust system for the 296 Challenge.

Ferrari and Tubi Style will continue to work together to deliver maximum performance and a unique experience to participants of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, further solidifying a collaboration that represents a pillar in the world of automotive competitions.