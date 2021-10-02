Trofeo Pirelli drivers' comments after Race 1 at Oulton Park

At the end of a race that reopened the championship, the protagonists of the Trofeo Pirelli podium talk about their race, full of twists and turns and not only...

James Swift, 1st classified: “I just looked and I am just 2 points away from the title, it was good to take the win today. It is difficult when some people drive a little bit over the limits sometimes. I am a bit frustrated about that. It’s all to play for tomorrow. The race today was fine till the oil ended up on the track. The guys behind me were on new rubber which made it a bit harder for me, but overall it was fine, I did what I needed to do.”



Paul Hogarth, 2nd classified: “Wow, I thought maybe it was worth a dive down the inside, I thought I got it actually. We had a bit of contact and it’s a shame but it was really exciting. What a Race! There was plenty going on there and the conditions were changing all the time. There was loads of water/oil down, it was very, very slippery. I thought we had a problem with the car, but it was all ok. It was marvellous, I am so happy.”



Andie Stokoe, 3rd classified: “It was madness out there, I was running in fourth, but I didn’t know it. Faisal [al Faisal] and I had an unbelievable battle for the whole race, he made a mistake, and then I made a mistake. It was super, super fun. I think if the race was a few minutes longer we could’ve caught [Paul] Hogarth and [James] Swift, but that’s motorsport, If only.”

