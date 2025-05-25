Track Walk at Hockenheim with Schömer

Hockenheim 25 May 2025

Located near the town of Hockenheim in northern Baden-Württemberg, Germany, the Hockenheimring was built in 1932 and has since become one of Germany’s premier circuits and among the most iconic in the world. Completely overhauled in 2002, the circuit now measures 4,574 metres and ideally comprises two sections: the Motodrom, a mixed section with several corners surrounded by a complex of grandstands that gives it a stadium-like appearance, and the forest section. A wide and long start-finish straight and 17 corners in total, including a tight hairpin suitable for spectacular overtaking, make it a technical and fast circuit, where great driving skills and attention to detail are essential.

On the eve of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, we accompanied Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) and his coach on a track walk to discover the characteristics of the circuit and some secrets to gain precious tenths. The Coppa Shell Am driver and his coach focused particular attention on certain corners to better understand the racing lines, exit grip, and how to tackle the kerbs.

Let’s get on track with them.