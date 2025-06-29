Track Talk with Max Mugelli at Valencia

Valencia 29 June 2025

Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) has a strong affinity for Spanish circuits. The Tuscan driver’s record speaks for itself, with consistently impressive performances on Iberian soil. So, who better to ask for driving tips ahead of round five of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, held at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit?

Named after the Spanish driver who died in 1998, the circuit opened in 1999. It’s 4.005 km long, with 14 corners and a main straight stretching 876 metres. Let’s take to the track with Max Mugelli and explore it.