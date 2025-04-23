Track Talk at Misano with König and Altoè

Misano 23 April 2025

Giacomo Altoè, 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe champion currently racing the 296 GT3 in the US IMSA series, still finds time to play a coaching role within his team, Emil Frey Racing. He works particularly closely with Andreas König, now in his third season in the Coppa Shell Am class of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series championship.

After a difficult start at Monza, Altoè’s guidance is beginning to bear fruit. At Misano, the Austrian driver claimed his first victory of the season, which propelled him into the upper reaches of the overall standings. Drawing on his experience in the Ferrari Challenge and GT racing, Altoè is meticulous and attentive to every detail, beginning with a thorough study of the track and its secrets.

We joined the coach and his driver for a track walk at the Misano World Circuit, where Altoè and teammate Thierry Vermeulen secured a podium in the Italian round of the GT World Challenge Europe earlier this year.

During a stroll along the four-kilometre-plus Romagna circuit, the pair shared tips, anecdotes and advice, which turned into an enjoyable conversation.