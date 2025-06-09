Track Talk at Brno with Willem van der Vorm
Brno 09 June 2025
The historic 5.4-kilometre-plus Brno circuit in the Czech Republic is a favourite among drivers in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, although the track is not without its pitfalls.
Rui Águas, coach to Monegasque driver Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), shares a few “insider tips” on how best to tackle the Czech track’s fourteen corners in the Ferrari 296 Challenge. Rui Águas and van der Vorm step out of the pit garage to take a closer look at some of the circuit’s most strategic sections and analyse the ideal racing lines.