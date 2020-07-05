Thomas Gostner’s Ninth Symphony

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Thomas Gostner, driver with the CDP – MP Racing team, tackling a ninth season in the Ferrari Challenge, chronicles how this weekend unfolded in Imola, where he featured among the top protagonists. The Sunday qualifying session was certainly a particular one for Thomas Gostner: “My first outing on the track was a very positive one, even though the tyres weren’t quite ready for it. In fact, I was even able to establish a notable time which earned me pole position. On the second lap I was able to up the pace, but I overdid it – coming out of the Villeneuve Curve I started to lose control and wasn’t able to keep a grip on the car which then span off track.” A bittersweet weekend, given that, in spite of the pole position claimed in Race-1, Gostner had to sit out the Saturday race after a mechanical issue. Then, this morning, after chalking up the fastest time in the second qualifying session, the driver from Alto Adige ended up putting the car out of action. “A really unlucky weekend, not just for me, but also for my daughter Corinna - she also had an accident in yesterday’s racing. But I guess that’s the way motorsport goes. We are well aware of that. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it goes against you”. The optimism, however, wasn’t lacking: “I hope things get better next time, in fact I’m sure that’s the way it will turn out”. The driver wrapped things up with a statement about the Imola circuit: “I love this racetrack, it’s one of my favourites. That’s why I just can’t wait to get back on the track here as soon as possible because it really is thrilling.”