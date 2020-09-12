The voices from the podium after Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

Spa-Francorchamps 12 settembre 2020

At the end of an exciting and hard-fought race among the frontrunners, we heard the comments from the protagonists of Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am who accompanied the winners on the podium. Belgian drivers John Wartique and Florian Merckx paid tribute to their country with a solid performance on home soil that saw the Baron Motorsport driver engaged in an arduous defence of his position from the attacks of Fabienne Wohlwend. Matús Vyboh and Olivier Grotz made it onto the Trofeo Pirelli Am podium, with the Slovakian a constant threat to the eventual winner Frederik Paulsen.