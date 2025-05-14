The Ferrari Challenge UK returns to Great Britain for the second round

Maranello 14 May 2025

The second round of the 2025 Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series takes place this week at the iconic Cheshire racing circuit of Oulton Park, as the Ferrari 296 Challenge race cars make their competitive debut on UK soil following an exciting season opener in Navarra, Spain.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, 2024 champion Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) tops the standings with 32 points after a strong start to the season, securing his first victory in Navarra. Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) is close on his heels, having celebrated his first-ever victory in the series to keep the pressure on the leader - just 4 points separate the pair.

In Coppa Shell, the battle is on between frontrunners Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester). Both Dewhirst and Simmerson clinched victories at Navarra to secure 30 and 28 points respectively, while a disciplined display from Hunter keeps him within touching distance on 23 points.

Excellent weather conditions are forecast at the 2.768-mile circuit over the two days. The action gets underway on Friday with testing, followed by free practice and qualifying from 12.50 to 1.35 p.m. (from this year, the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell driver sessions are separate), which will determine the starting grid for Race-1 (30 minutes plus one lap) scheduled for 3.30 p.m. On Saturday, Qualifying takes place from 10.30 to 11.15 a.m. and Race-2 from 3.30 p.m.

All times are local.