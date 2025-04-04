The 296 Challenge makes its debut in the Ferrari Challenge Japan at Suzuka

Maranello 04 April 2025

The eagerly anticipated Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan 2025 kicks off with the debut of the latest model, the 296 Challenge. Now in its third year, the Ferrari Challenge Japan Series is expected to attract 29 entries, heightening interest and enthusiasm for the event. The opening round will be held at Suzuka Circuit, alongside the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, during the weekend of 6 April.

Trofeo Pirelli. Four cars are entered in this class. Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia), who fought for the championship until mid-season last year, is the top contender. However, Tadao Uematsu (Cornes Shiba), also a seasoned racer despite being a newcomer, is a formidable competitor. Additionally, two young female drivers, Anna Inotsume (Auto Speciale) and Miki Koyama (M.Auto Italia), have impressive credentials and are worth watching.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am class features five participants. Cold Max (Cornes Osaka) and Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka), who finished second and third respectively last year, and Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Shiba), who came fourth, have consistently delivered close challenges, and intense competition is expected again this season. It's also worth seeing how well last season's Coppa Shell champion Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia) can perform in this category.

Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, with four entries, last season’s second-place Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione) and fourth-place Masaru Yoneda (Cornes Osaka) are strong contenders. However, Tsutomu Shimoyama (Cornes Shiba), who was sixth in 2024, and Masafumi Hiwatashi (European Version), who had an excellent season in the Am Shell Cup last year, are also among the most eagerly awaited drivers on the Suzuka circuit.

The Coppa Shell Am class has the highest number of participants this time, with 16 entries. The leading contender could be Ryutaro Saito (Mid Sapporo), who secured four wins and finished second in the 2024 season. He is determined to claim the class championship this year. With its welcoming atmosphere and numerous first-time participants, this class is set to foster the emergence of new racing talents.

The opening round of the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan will be held at the Suzuka Circuit, home to the F1 Japanese Grand Prix. The qualifying sessions will be held on Friday 4 April at 16.30, with Race 1 scheduled on 5 April at 13.10, while the second round will start on Sunday 6 April at 9.45. All times are local.