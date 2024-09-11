The 2024 titles are awarded at Silverstone

The final round of the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK race series commences this Friday at the famous Silverstone race circuit. As it stands, both Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell championship titles are yet to be spoken for in what is set to be a thrilling crescendo to an exciting 2024 season.

In Trofeo Pirelli, Ferrari Challenge newcomer Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) leads the way on 97-points following a remarkable debut season in the UK series which he will look to crown by securing the Trofeo Pirelli championship trophy. Close behind, fellow Charles Hurst stablemate and 2023 Trofeo Pirelli championship winner Andrew Morrow still has the chance to retain his title but will require events to work out in his favour across the weekend if he is to close a 15-point gap to his fellow countryman.

In Coppa Shell, Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) leads the championship on 110-points and looks set to win his first title in the Ferrari Challenge UK series. Rees’s consistent race pace across the season has seen him secure an impressive 16-point margin over fellow Dick Lovett driver Mike Dewhirst. Dewhirst, who has been in excellent form since his first race win at Oulton Park back in May, will look to continue his impressive winning run and close the 16-point gap between him and the championship-leading Welshman.

On Saturday free practice is scheduled in the morning, with Qualifying 1 from 12.35 to 13.05 and Race 1 of 30 minutes plus one lap starting at 15.50. On Sunday, Qualifying 2 from 10.00 am to 10.30 am, while the second race will start at 3.00 pm. Both qualifying and races can be followed live online at live.ferrari.com.



The times indicated are local.