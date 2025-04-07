Special Ferrari programmes at Paul Ricard

The car, produced in a strictly limited series and derived from the Hypercar competing in the FIA WEC World Championship – winner of the last two editions of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans – allows gentlemen drivers to experience a truly unique experience. The 499P Modificata, in fact, not bound by the championship regulations, can fully exploit the potential of the hybrid powertrain, delivering a maximum power output of 640 kW (870 hp).

The XX Programme sessions featured 16 models produced by the Maranello-based manufacturer, divided between the FXX-K Evo, FXX K, 599XX Evo, 599XX, and FXX Evo – futuristic cars born from the most extreme levels of technological research. The F1 Clienti programme was also active on track at Paul Ricard, with owners of the single-seaters that raced in the Formula 1 world championship with Scuderia Ferrari. These included the F2000 and F2002 driven by Rubens Barrichello, the F2012 driven by Fernando Alonso, and the F2008 driven by Kimi Räikkönen.

Having bid farewell to the Paul Ricard circuit, the schedule for the Prancing Horse’s three special programmes now heads to the United States, with the next event set for 15 to 18 May in Miami, as part of Ferrari Racing Days.