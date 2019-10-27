Show and success with public at Mugello

A record edition of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari drew to a close on Sunday. During the four days of the event, over 43,000 people packed the stands of the Mugello circuit, peaking at 28,000 on the final day. The Finali Mondiali provided the most exciting moments of the competitive part of the day, deciding the overall champions of the one-make series. Then came the traditional Ferrari Show, with the 488 GTE celebrating 70 years of Ferrari victories at Le Mans, and the F60 doing likewise for the 90th anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari.

World champions. After a slightly delayed start due to fog, the races decided the four class champions. Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest) won the Trofeo Pirelli at the end of a pulsating and spectacular race, finishing just 421 thousandths of a second ahead of Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa). Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) sealed his debut season in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series with victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, pulling off a superb comeback following a collision. The Coppa Shell found its rightful world champion in James Weiland: the American of Rossocorsa was, in fact, the only driver to compete in all three international series of the Challenge. Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa), after his triumph in the sprint in the Coppa Shell Am, confirmed his position as world number one in the class, repeating the title won in 2018.

Track and paddock activities. The F1 Clienti and XX Programmes continued their activities on Sunday, followed in the afternoon by the first sessions for the Club Competizioni GT cars. Crowds of Prancing Horse fans had the chance to see the brand new Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in the exhibition area of the paddock, which was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the first victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 90th anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari. The car had been presented during the award ceremony on Saturday, which also saw the announcement of Abu Dhabi as the venue of the next Finali Mondiali from 4 to 7 November 2020.

Ferrari Show. At the end of a spectacular racing weekend, the Ferrari Show paid tribute to the recent victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Petit Le Mans that made a successful year in the GT championships special. The exhibition opened with the presentation of the Italian flag by the ‘Tuscania’ special operations unit of the Carabinieri, to Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Ferrari. It then continued with the presentation of the 24 Hours of Le Mans trophy won by the crew of Calado, Pier Guidi, and Serra in June. James Calado, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina and Toni Vilander took the wheel of the 488 GTEs, before making way for a virtuoso driving display by Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini, Olivier Beretta and Davide Rigon in the Scuderia Ferrari F60. The show concluded with a thrilling tribute by two Eurofighters of the 4th Wing of the Italian Air Force stationed in Grossetto, which performed some spectacular acrobatics over the main straight.