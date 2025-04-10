Second Italian round of Ferrari Challenge Europe at Misano

Maranello 10 April 2025

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns on the track just two weeks after the 2025 season opener at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The second round will again be in Italy, this time at the Misano World Circuit on the Romagna Riviera. The venue returns to the calendar after a two-year absence and will feature an evening race. Following the opening races at Monza, the stars of the Prancing Horse’s one-make championship – now in its 33rd edition – are ready to fire up their 296 Challenges, looking to build on their success or bounce back.

Trofeo Pirelli. Uncertainty reigns in the main class after two surprise finishes at Monza. In the first race, rookie Gilles Renmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) clinched victory at the final corner. In Race-2, Dylan Medler (The Collection) was awarded the win following a time penalty for Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing), who had crossed the finish line first. Renmans tops the overall standings but is just two points ahead of Björn Grossmann (B.I. Corse – Octane126), Ferati, and a surprising Vincenzo Scarpetta (Radicci Automobili – Sanasi Racing Team), also a series rookie.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) has carved out a narrow lead thanks to a second and a first place, along with two class pole positions. He now faces an extensive line-up of contenders at Misano, which welcomes seasoned contenders such as James Owen (Meridien Modena – Engstler), world champion at the Finali Mondiali 2024 in Trofeo Pirelli Am and Japan’s Nobuhiro Imada (Formula Racing).

Coppa Shell. Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), the 2023 Coppa Shell Am Europe champion, makes his season debut in the European series after winning Race-2 of the Ferrari Challenge Japan at Suzuka last weekend.

After Monza, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) leads the standings. Having dominated the 2024 season in the 488 Challenge Evo class, he won the opening race at the wheel of the 296 Challenge, though a penalty in Race-2 denied him a weekend double. Fellow rookie Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) and 2024 Coppa Shell Am champion are close behind the Italian driver. Christian Kinch (Formula Racing), now in his twelfth Ferrari one-make series season, sits third, having claimed a surprise win in the second Monza race.

“Boris Gideon” (Autohaus Ulrich) claimed a one-two and the Coppa Shell Am lead, also securing two pole positions and the fastest lap in the first race at Monza. These results establish him as a strong contender in a large and always very unpredictable class.

Programme. The 296 Challenge cars go on the track for testing from Thursday, 10 April, with free practice on Friday, 11 April. Saturday, 12 April, sees a packed schedule. The Race-1 qualifying session starts at 9 a.m., and qualifying for Race-2 begins at 2 p.m. The first Coppa Shell Am race kicks off at 5.30 p.m., and the first Coppa Shell race at 6.45 p.m. The Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am races get underway at 8 p.m., as the green light signals the start under the Romagna evening sky. The second races are on Sunday, 13 April: Coppa Shell at 10.30 a.m., Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 11.45 a.m., and Coppa Shell Am at 2 p.m. (All times are local).