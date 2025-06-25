Round-up from Brands Hatch paddock

Maranello 25 June 2025

Following on from Navarra and Oulton Park, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK held its third round of the season from 20 to 22 June at the historic Brands Hatch circuit.

Now, at the season’s halfway mark, the UK series delivered a mix of surprises and many expected results.

A double layout circuit. In Round 3, the Ferrari 296 Challenge cars competed on two different track configurations. On Saturday, qualifying and Race-1 involved Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers racing on the short “Indy” layout. On Sunday, qualifying and Race-2 took place on the longer and more intricate “GP” circuit.

Yates bounces back to sweep the weekend.Involved in an incident at the start of Qualifying 1, Gilbert Yates (Charles Hurst) had to return to the pits. It looked as though the qualifying session was over for the reigning champion and Trofeo Pirelli leader. But with just two minutes remaining, he returned to the track and managed to secure a provisional third place. Then, on his very last flying lap, with the chequered flag already waving, he delivered the knockout blow, securing yet another consecutive pole position, celebrated with a roar of relief from his pit box. After the scare in the first qualifying session, Yates set the pace in both Race-1 and Race-2, securing two more victories.

Podium joy for Samorukov and Rogers. Fedor Samorukov (HR Owen) achieved his first podium finish in Race-2. Clearly emotional, the young HR Owen driver was congratulated by fellow competitors after sharing the podium with championship contenders Yates and Pranav Vangala (HR Owen). Paul Rogers (HR Owen) also celebrated his maiden podium of the season in the Coppa Shell, securing third place in Race-1.

Simmerson steps up to Trofeo Pirelli. Paul Simmerson made his Trofeo Pirelli debut at Brands Hatch, after competing in the Coppa Shell until the previous race weekend at Oulton Park. The Graypaul Birmingham driver made an immediate impression, finishing third in Race-1, with Vangala having to execute the weekend’s boldest overtake to get past him, and finishing fourth in Race-2.

Hunter and Dewhirst share the spoils. In Coppa Shell, Peter Hunter (Stratstone Manchester) and Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon) took one win apiece. In Race-1, Hunter made the most of a strong start from third on the grid, moving into the lead by the first corner. His rival was forced to settle for runner-up spot. In Race-2, Dewhirst took advantage of pole position, setting the pace from the outset. Hunter followed him home to secure second place.

Many fans. Despite the sweltering weekend temperatures (by British standards), around ten thousand fans turned out at Brands Hatch. And it wasn’t just the British series drivers who drew the crowd’s attention: on Sunday, 22 June, hundreds of Ferrari models took part in a parade, an unmissable spectacle that had fans snapping photos and capturing videos of these masterpieces from the Prancing Horse’s recent history.

The standings. With a pair of wins at Brands Hatch, Yates now leads the Trofeo Pirelli championship with 101 points. Vangala sits second with 79, followed by Simmerson in third on 71. In the Coppa Shell, the title battle is between Dewhirst (91 points) and Hunter (79), with Rogers further behind on 49 points. In the team standings, HR Owen leads with 122 points, ahead of Charles Hurst (98), Graypaul Birmingham (94), and Dick Lovett Swindon (92).