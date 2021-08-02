Revised APAC 2021 Ferrari Challenge calendar

International travel restrictions and the quarantines imposed by individual nations due to the pandemic have forced the cancellation of the first two rounds of the APAC Ferrari Challenge season, set for Yeongam from 20 to 22 August and Sepang from 17 to 19 September. The Singapore round, which was to be held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Grand Prix, has also been called off. The postponement of the Finali Mondiali has given rise to a new development of the calendar, with the first date of the 2021 season held on the Tuscan track from 18 to 21 November. This will be followed by a back-to-back with three races scheduled in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 January and another three in Dubai, from 12 to 14 January.

