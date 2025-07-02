Reports from the Valencia paddock

Maranello 02 July 2025

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe took place at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, amidst the scorching heat of the summer weekend. Air temperatures topped 35 degrees Celsius, while track temperatures soared to as high as 61 degrees, testing the drivers’ physical endurance. Round five of the championship, the season’s halfway mark, nonetheless produced intense action across all four classes as the battle for victory and the title continues to intensify.

Lead change at the top. With a flawless weekend, Jasin Ferati (Emil Frey Racing) overtook fellow Swiss driver Felix Hirsiger (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Trofeo Pirelli standings. The duel between the two Swiss racers, contrasting even in physical build, promises to remain thrilling for the rest of the season. Ferati’s strong form was already evident in testing and was confirmed in the official sessions. He set the fastest qualifying time – the only driver to break the 1’32” barrier with a lap of 1’31”909 – and went on to win the race unchallenged, also becoming the only competitor to dip below 1’34” during the race. He repeated these results in Race-2, with a qualifying time of 1’32”015 and victory sealed with a best lap of 1’33”609.

Faster and faster. The 296 Challenge, the ninth car produced for Ferrari's one-make series, is more powerful and quicker than its predecessors, a fact that Challenge drivers often highlight. But at Valencia, a leg that appears on the Prancing Horse championship’s calendar every two years, the stopwatch speaks louder than words. Examining the times set by Jasin Ferati, the fastest driver of the weekend in the 296 Challenge, we can see how they compare to past performances. In 2019, Louis Prette set pole in the 488 Challenge with a best time of 1’35”186, while Sam Smith won the race with a fastest lap of 1’35”712.

In 2021, Niccolò Schirò dominated with lap times around 1’35” in both qualifying and the race at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo, the same car that Eliseo Donno, during his winning round in 2023, took to a 1’34”3 in qualifying and clocked laps around 1’35–1’36 during the race. Now, let’s take another look at Ferati’s times…

On the track and in the simulator. Conditions were decidedly cooler in the simulator area Ferrari brought to Valencia, a setup open to paddock guests as well as Ferrari Challenge drivers. Among those who swear by simulators and those who remain sceptical, a lively and engaging exchange emerged with Ismael Fahssi, Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports driver. Nineteen-year-old Ismael, from Valencia, joined the Ferrari ranks just weeks ago and will be part of the driver line-up for the 2025 F1 Esports Championship. His home circuit provided the perfect backdrop to showcase the Ferrari Esports Series and gain a closer look at the world of the Ferrari Challenge. Among those who took part in the discussion were Manuela Gostner and Felix Hirsiger, both of whom demonstrated interest and appreciation, even if they admitted to still preferring the sensations of real-world racing.

Standings wide open. With three rounds remaining, the standings across all four classes remain wide open, with no winner yet. Much may be decided at the fast-approaching round in Barcelona (17–20 July), but having spoken about Ferati, let’s take a look at the other classes. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Michael Verhagen (Formula Racing) made a strong comeback with two wins in Valencia, putting pressure on the current leader Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who is now 14 points ahead of the Dutchman and 21 ahead of Marco Zanasi. Zanasi endured a tough weekend.

In the Coppa Shell, Manuela Gostner (Ineco, Reparto Corse RAM) has maintained her strong form. With three wins and five podiums in the last six races, the South Tyrolean has extended her lead in the standings, now holding a 23-point advantage over John Dhillon (Formula Racing). The Coppa Shell Am also has a clear leader: Sven Schömer (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), winner of Race-2 and currently leading the standings. However, the competition behind him remains fierce. Jan Sandmann (Kessel Racing) is 29 points behind, while Andreas König (Emil Frey Racing), who won Race-1, is in third place, 38 points off the lead.