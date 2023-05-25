Reports from the Oulton Park paddock

The Oulton Park circuit, near Little Budworth in Cheshire in the north-west of England, hosted the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. While Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and H. Sikkens (HR Owen) alternated on the top step of the podium in the Trofeo Pirelli, Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) claimed a double-win in the Coppa Shell.

Home sweet home. Paul Hogarth was the undisputed star of round two on the Oulton Park circuit, with two victories that extended his winning streak to four. He has won practically everything since the start of the season. Oulton Park is also his home circuit, where he grew up motorsport-wise, born and living twenty minutes from the track. For him, a double satisfaction.

They sometimes return. On Sunday, an old Challenge UK friend appeared in the grid walk at the start of Race-2: Lucky Khera, British series winner in 2022 and 2020. The reigning champion, who we have seen in this year's Challenge Europe, dropped by to say hello to old friends, including Ferrari staff and drivers with whom he has competed. He did so at a circuit where he pulled off a pair of wins last year, beginning a run leading to the title. “I stopped by to say hello and eat pasta,” Lucky said jokingly, referring to the delicious Italian food.

Tribute to Italy. Looking at this championship’s liveries, John Dhillon’s (Graypaul Nottingham) certainly attracted the most attention: a tribute to Italy, with the tricolour enveloping the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, a car embodying Italian excellence. “Why did I choose these colours? Because I like them, and it’s a tribute to Italy,” said the driver, who is fighting on two fronts this year, racing in both the British series and Challenge Europe.

A dive into the past. The vintage and current range of Ferrari cars, displayed for the occasion, welcomed the public to the Oulton Park paddock. The Ferrari 250 GT Lusso stood out among these beauties. This car also opened the parade along the circuit on Saturday and ended up in the drivers’ group photo with a 488 Challenge Evo. The model, previewed at the 1962 Paris Motor Show, was positioned between a typical racing and a luxury product, with a V12 engine fed by three carburettors.