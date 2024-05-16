Reports from the Oulton Park paddock

Having first appeared in the Ferrari Challenge UK in 2021, the Oulton Park circuit has been a fixture in the calendar ever since. And once again this year, the track – situated near the village of Little Budworth – last weekend hosted the second round of the season.



Evenly matched. The outcome of the two races in the Trofeo Pirelli class remained very finely balanced. Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) leads the standings with 40 points, thanks to a win and a third place. Just two points behind lies teammate Gilbert Yates, who produced two pole positions and a win (after retiring from Race-1), followed by Pranav Vangala (HR Owen) with two third places.

Present but not participating. Commanding the opening at Brands Hatch thanks to two wins, two fastest laps and two pole positions was Thomas Fleming (HR Owen) who did not take part in the Oulton Park round. The winner of the Trofeo Pirelli at the 2023 Finali Mondiali Ferrari, although not participating in the race, was seen in the pits: this time in the role of coach. Throughout the weekend, the young driver shadowed Gilbert Yates, providing guidance on trajectories, braking points, and grip on the track. Advice which, given the outcome, obviously proved useful.

Two Ferrari world champions. In addition to Fleming, another Finali Mondiali Ferrari champion was present at Oulton Park: Thomas Neubauer – a new entry among the Prancing Horse’s official drivers – was called in to act as Race Advisor in the second leg of the British series. The Frenchman boasts extensive experience in Challenge Europe, with five seasons and 34 races under his belt. Among his many world championship triumphs is the Finali Mondiali title in the Trofeo Pirelli in 2022.

Challenge in Belfast. This round saw an intense battle for the top step of the podium between Gilbert Yates and Andrew Morrow, teammates of the Belfast-based Charles Hurst team. Morrow prevailed in the first race, after Yates retired, securing the win. In Race-2 Yates redeemed himself by taking his maiden Trofeo Pirelli win in his debut season.

End of a winning streak. In the Coppa Shell, Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) delivered another strong performance, taking first and second place in the two races. Rees’ run of three consecutive wins came to an end, broken by a determined Mike Dewhirst (Dick Lovett Swindon), who clinched his first victory of the season in Race-2.

Litt debuts. Newcomer Ajay Litt (Carrs Exeter) made an excellent Ferrari Challenge UK debut, taking a podium in his first ever race. Speaking about his experience at Oulton Park, Litt said: “Once I got on the track, I found the right feeling and let myself go. I felt at ease and really enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

296 Challenge in box 26. On display in box number 26 was the brand-new Ferrari 296 Challenge, which made its world championship premiere at COTA, Texas, in the first round of the Ferrari Challenge North America, and made its European debut in the inaugural round at Mugello in the old continent’s series. The new car, destined for the Maranello manufacturer’s single-marque series, will feature in the British championship from next season, but in the meantime the drivers were able to get a glimpse of it at Oulton Park where Ferrari technicians were on hand to show off its features.